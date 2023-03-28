Local medical facilites get state-of-the-art equipment thanks to grant

Two local medical facilities have purchased state-of-the-art equipment thanks to a grant from the Leona M, and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

The New Ulm Medical Center and Madelia Health each received more than $190,000 and each purchased two ultrasound machines.

The grants are part of a $26.4 million Minnesota ultrasound initiative, which also includes more than $8.1 million to train new sonographers. The training grants include more than $917,000 to the Minnesota Rural Health Association to support sonographer training in rural and underserved areas of the state and more than $1 million to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities.