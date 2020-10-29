Local Policing Series wraps up tonight

(Mankato, MN) – A four-part online series on policing in St. Peter and Greater Mankato will wrap up tonight with a review of the first four sessions, and break-out group discussion.

Education and Action Series on Policing in St. Peter and Greater Mankato was presented over the last three weeks via Zoom.

The final session is scheduled for tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participants can view the three previous forums at the link below. Attendees will work together in break-out sessions to discuss solutions for their local areas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND REGISTRATION

The series was organized by members of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, NAACP Mankato, ACLU-MN, B.E.A.M., YMCA Mankato, and indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato