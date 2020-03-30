Local radio stations airing National Anthem during COVID-19 crisis

(Mankato, MN) – A group of local radio stations will ride out the COVID-19 outbreak on the wave of the Star Spangled Banner.

Alpha Media stations Mix 99.1, River 105, Rock 95, and 103.5 KYSM will play the National Anthem each day at noon for the foreseeable future.

The company aims to foster a feeling of national unity and American pride during the pandemic.

Many of the DJ’s and staff at the North Mankato facility are broadcasting from home as they practice social distancing and observe Governor Walz’s Stay at Home Order.

Listen via Alexa to any of the four stations to hear the anthem.