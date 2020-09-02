Local traffic asked to avoid Highway 111/22 as construction progresses

(Mankato, MN) – The second stage of construction on Highway 111 and Highway 22 has progressed to a critical point where even local traffic is advised to stay off the roadway as much as possible.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says culvert work and milling off the old pavement of Highway 111/22 from Nicollet County Rd 1 to Gaylord will soon be complete.

The contractor will be blading and shaping the gravel surface; prep work for reclaiming the base of the roadway, expected to begin September 2. Keeping traffic off the roadway will help keep the slopes accurate and avoid damage to the newly stabilized base.

Even contractors and truckers are asked to find an alternate route. Truck traffic will be restricted to only those who live and farm on the closed roadway.

Final paving is expected to begin the week of September 14. Construction is expected to be fully completed in mid-October.

The project also adds lighting at six rural intersections, installs snow fence along Highway 22, replaces guardrails, and includes utility work in the city of Nicollet.