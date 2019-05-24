Lois Riess charged with murder in Dodge County

(Mantorville, MN) – A woman who fled the state after her husband was found dead has been charged in Dodge County.

Lois Riess was charged in Dodge County Wednesday with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder.

Riess is accused of killing her 54-year-old husband David Riess. He was found shot dead in the couple’s Blooming Prairie home in March 2018.

Lois Riess was later arrested in Texas after a national manhunt. She was charged in April 2018 in the death of Pamela Hutchinson, a Flordia woman she’s suspected of killing while running from authorities.

The Minnesota case against Riess has been delayed while investigators waited for the alleged murder weapon to be released by Florida.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.