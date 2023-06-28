London Jury Seated In Kevin Spacey Sex Assault Trial

LONDON (AP) — A London jury of nine men and five women has been seated in the sexual assault trial of actor Kevin Spacey.

The double-Oscar winner stood as he was called Wednesday by his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, in Southwark Crown Court.

He has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The 63-year-old was charged last year on allegations that date from 2001 to 2013.

Spacey lived in Britain when he was artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre from 2004 to 2015.

He has been free on bail.

The jury includes two alternates.