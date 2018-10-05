Long List Of Charges For Mankato Man Accused Of Abusing Ex, Despite Protection Order

A Mankato man with a history of violence is facing a long list of charges, accused of violating an order of protection and repeatedly abusing the woman who had secured it against him.

Forty-three-year-old Arlando Demtrious Brown is charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of possession of a firearm, stalking, threats of violence, two counts of kidnapping, and false imprisonment. He also faces two gross misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police she’d obtained an order of protection against Brown after an incident in June 2017. The two had been romantically involved at the time, when Brown repeatedly hit her with a hard object. Following the assault, he stabbed a knife into a couch cushion just inches from where the woman sat.

An order of protection was served to Brown in August 2017, but he violated it daily, according to the victim’s statement to police. Brown continued to live with the victim at her apartment and assaulted her again on September 14, 2017 when he picked her up from work.

According to the criminal complaint, Brown accused the woman of cheating on him with a co-worker, then drove to a nearby parking lot where he used his hands to strike her in the head several times. The woman reported she’d suffered a bloody nose, a ruptured blood vessel in one eye, and a bruise on another. She told police Brown then drove her home and threatened to shoot her if she reported the incident.

Brown is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony convicted of a crime of violence. Investigators later recovered his pistol, and found it had been reported stolen from North Mankato.

Brown, who was in jail at the time, refused to provide officers with a statement.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

