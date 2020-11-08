Longtime Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Has Died At 80
Longtime “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80. The beloved host had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since announcing the news back in March 2019.
The T.V. show tweeted about his passing Sunday morning.
Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020
