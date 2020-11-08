      Weather Alert

Longtime Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Has Died At 80

Nov 8, 2020 @ 11:31am

Longtime “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80. The beloved host had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since announcing the news back in March 2019.

The T.V. show tweeted about his passing Sunday morning.

