Lonsdale teen killed in rollover crash

(Le Center, MN) – A Lonsdale teen is dead after he lost control of his vehicle on icy roads in Le Sueur County.

A press release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office said the 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened Tuesday at about 4:46 p.m. on County Rd 28, east of County Rd 3 in Lanesburgh Township.

Initial investigation indicates the teen’s vehicle was eastbound on County Rd 28 when it lost control, veering into the westbound lanes before entering the ditch, rolling, and striking a tree. Severe damage was done to the passenger side of the vehicle, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.