Look What’s New at DQ–Blizzard Flights

We thought there was no better order at Dairy Queen than a Blizzard—until, that is, DQ announced they’ll be selling them in flights. Now, for a limited time, you can get a Mini Blizzard Treat Flight so you can indulge in three different flavors at once.

Among the new and returning Blizzards you can choose from this summer, you’ll find Caramel Cannonball, which—as the name suggests—is a splash of sweet caramel-coated truffles, crunchy toffee pieces, and a caramel topping. The classic OREO Cookie Jar will, of course, be available as an option, along with Brownie Dough, and S’mores.

Should you want to add some color to your selection, Cotton Candy and Summer Berry Cheesecake will also grace the Mini Flight menu. The fan-favorite fair-inspired Cotton Candy Blizzard features pink and blue cotton candy sprinkles blended into soft-serve, while the Summer Berry Cheesecake Blizzard is a mix of real raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and cheesecake pieces. Are you drooling yet?

Source: delish.com

