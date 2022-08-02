Lost dog reappears after 29 days in northern woods

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A dog that spent nearly a month lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area has been reunited with its owners.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Luigi, a black Labrador retriever mix, disappeared on June 25 while his owners, Zane Brunette and Max McKernan, were navigating a portage between lakes Kawasachong and Polly, about 30 miles northwest of Lutsen.

Brunette and McKernan posted photos of Luigi all over the region. Finally, on July 24, a woman named Marit Warren encountered Luigi outside the cabin she was staying in at Loon Lake Lodge, at least 30 miles from the spot where the dog disappeared. Brunette raced to the lodge and brought the dog home to Minneapolis. Luigi lost 25 pounds during his wanderings.