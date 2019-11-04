Lost llama discovered in Scott County

(Shakopee, MN) – The Scott County Sheriff is searching for the owner of a llama that was found south of Jordan.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said the animal was discovered in Sand Creek township near 200th St W and Forest Avenue.

The shaggy brown animal seemed right at home in a photo posted to the social media site, but sheriff’s officials say anyone with information about the llama’s owner should contact their office at (952) 445-1411.

