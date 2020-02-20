Louisiana Restaurant Offers Up King Cake Burger for Mardi Gras

Burgersmith’s newest creation – “Mardi Gras Mambo Burger” – will be available exclusively on Friday, Feb. 21 through Tuesday, Feb. 25, at all five Burgersmith locations. The only Burgersmith in Acadiana is located at 1314 Camellia Blvd, Lafayette.

The limited-run “Mardi Gras Mambo Burger” is made with a signature blend of Chicago beef that is covered with melted cheddar, crispy bacon and sandwiched between two slices of Calandro’s Supermarket’s Classic Cinnamon king cake-complete with icing, sprinkles and a miniature baby ornament.

Created by Jay Ducote and Charles “Chuck P” Pierce, co-hosts of the popular “Jay Ducote Show” on Talk 107.3 in Baton Rouge, the “Mardi Gras Mambo Burger” marks a collaboration between Burgersmith, Calandro’s Supermarket and fans of both businesses.

“It started out as a fun idea between friends, but once we put all the ingredients together we knew we were on to something special,” said Jay Ducote. “It’s not uncommon to have a combination of sweet and savory flavors in a burger, and every month I find some exotic new topping that I can’t live without, so this felt like a natural progression. Burgersmith, along with Calandro’s, took the idea and really made it their own, and I’m very proud of how good the Mardi Gras Mambo Burger tastes-it’s delicious!”

Only a limited number will be available per day, per location on a first-come, first-served basis.

Source: katc.com