Louisville Slugger Factory Making Pink Bats for Mother’s Day

The Louisville Slugger Factory is busy right now painting bats pink just in time for Mother’s Day.

Major League Baseball players not only use the customized bats in games to support breast cancer research, but the company also sells the bats to the public.

$10 from each sale goes toward the fight against cancer.

“It’s really all about saving lives, raising awareness and raising funds for breast cancer research,” said Rick Redman with Louisville Slugger. “We take a lot of pride in what we are able to do with this. When we started this in 2006, I don’t think we ever really envisioned how big this would grow.”

This is the 14th year that Louisville Slugger has created the special, pink bats.

