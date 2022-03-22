Low income senior housing complex in St. Peter secures federal funding

A low-income senior housing complex in St. Peter has secured $300,000 in federal funding for much-needed repairs.

Parkview Manor will get a new roof, proper smoke hatches, skylights, and an updated air system with the funding.

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith announced last week she had secured the funding. Smith has been actively involved in securing federal funding for projects in Minnesota communities through a process called “Congressionally Directed Spending.”

“Without safe, affordable housing, nothing else in life works,” said Senator Smith. “Residents at Parkview Manor, and those in senior living across the state, deserve a high-quality, safe place to call home.”

St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke said the city is grateful to Smith and others. “This not only has a positive impact on the Park View Manor residents, but on all of St. Peter,” he said.