Lower Sioux police searching for missing man, possibly injured

The Lower Sioux Police Department in Morton is searching for a missing person.

Quincy Domingo Schaffer, 21, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say his whereabouts are unknown and he doesn’t have a vehicle.

Schaffer is a native American male, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police believe Schaffer is potentially injured.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Lower Sioux Police Department at (507) 430-1622.