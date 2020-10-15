Loyola students will return to school Monday

(Mankato, MN) – Loyola Catholic School students and staff will return to school Monday after moving to distance learning for a week due to COVID-19.

Principal Adam Bemmels said in a letter to parents that a total of eight virus cases were confirmed in the Loyola community. All those affected were contacted and informed of the correct quarantine procedures, according to the letter.

The school announced the switch to distance learning Oct 9, after two virus cases were confirmed. It was determined that contact tracing could be done more effectively with students and staff off-campus.

“After consulting with state officials, we are confident that we can safely return to school on Monday, Oct 19,” said Bemmels. “There will still be certain groups that will be in quarantine, and they will distance learn from home, and will join us later in the week as their quarantines expire.”