Loyola teacher secures state grant for ag field trip

A Loyola Catholic School teacher is among thirteen educators in the state who have been awarded a grant from Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom.

Sarah Odegard will receive up to $500 in grant funding for a field trip to Ruby Ranch in Pemberton.

The grants are designed to fund projects that support agriculture and food systems education efforts from kindergarten to high school across the state.

MAITC is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the MAITC Foundation that seeks to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education.