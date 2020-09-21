Lucky Charms Limited-Edition ‘Just Marshmallows’ In Stores NOW!

The wait is over! They’re here, but probably won’t be around long. River 105 morning man and junk food guru Greg Travis spotted bags of “Just Magical Marshmallow” at the Hilltop Hv-Vee grocery store this weekend.

They are priced at $3.99 per bag, depending on where you find it. If you want to get your hands on a bag or two (or more, we don’t judge here) you had better get to a store sooner than later. General Mills says the treat will be in stores for an unspecified “limited time.”