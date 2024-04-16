Ludacris & T-Pain announced for Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

The Minnesota State Fair has announced Ludacris and T-Pain for the 2024 Grandstand Concert Series.

The show is Tuesday, August 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $44 and go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Etix or by calling 800–514-3849.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has sold more than 24 million albums as a recording artist with blockbuster singles such as “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” and “Southern Hospitality.” His versatility enabled him to make a seamless transition to acting, including the fan-favorite role of Tej in the “Fast & Furious” franchise. He reprised his role for the seventh time in “Fast X,” released in 2023. His other notable feature film credits include” “Crash,” which received an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2006, and “Hustle & Flow,” which earned Bridges a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance.

T-Pain is a Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and global cultural icon. He has sold more than 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100, and captivated the world with his charismatic live performances. The iconic artist won the first season of FOX’s “The Masked Singer” after stunning audiences with his soulful, non-auto-tuned voice.