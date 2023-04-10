Luke Strand named Maverick hockey head coach

Luke Stand, an assistant coach with the Ohio State Buckeyes, has been named the new head coach of the Minnesota State men’s Maverick hockey team.

Strand, who helped lead the Buckeyes to a 21-16-3 record, including a third-place finish in the Big Ten Conference and a berth in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, will be the fifth head men’s hockey coach in program history. While at Ohio State, Strand played a key role in the Buckeye’s success as he helped orchestrate the top-ranked penalty kill unit. The Buckeyes allowed just 18 power play goals this season.

“I am extremely happy to have Coach Strand on board and ready to lead our team to the next level,” said MSU President Dr. Edward Inch. “His record of success, engagement with the community, and leadership is exemplary, and I look forward to all that he will bring to Mankato and our men’s ice hockey program.”

Prior to his time at Ohio State, Strand coached in the highly competitive United States Hockey League for the Sioux City Musketeers for five seasons, guiding them to a Clark Cup title in 2022 behind a 41-16 record.

“We are very excited to bring this process to closure and to announce this tremendously important leadership change. The Maverick hockey brand is founded on outworking our opponents in every facet of the game, and Luke has created a reputation for developing a culture built on that identity. He impresses me as someone who is more than ready to put in the type of hard work he knows will be necessary to continue the program’s upward trajectory by building upon a solidly established foundation,” said Buisman.

Strand has experienced more than 600 games behind the bench. He is a Wisconsin native. Strand has a son, Bryce, and his fiancée, Sadie, has a daughter, Ella, who plan to relocate to the Mankato area over time.

“It is an honor to be chosen as the next men’s hockey coach at Minnesota State University,” said Strand. “We will play with tenacity and pace, and be connected as a team. I cannot wait to start with our student-athletes, welcome our incoming class of players, and discover future Mavericks.”

Strand replaces Mike Hastings who left Minnesota State for a similar position at the University of Wisconsin. Minnesota State played to a 25-13-1 record this past season.