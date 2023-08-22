Lunchables Has Discovered FRUIT!

Lunchables have been a convenient and easy lunch option for parents to send their kids off to school with for 35 years. The plastic trays have always contained some sort of meat, cheese, crackers and dessert, but believe it or not, they’ve never offered fresh fruit — that is, until now. The four new Lunchables options are:

Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stackers with Fresh Grapes

Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stackers with Fresh Clementines

Ham and Cheddar Cracker Stackers with Fresh Apples

Ham and Cheddar Cracker Stackers with Fresh Pineapple