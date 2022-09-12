Luverne motorcyclist critically injured in crash

A Luverne man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon.

Brian Eugene Gibbens, 41, was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash on Highway 30 just after noon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Gibbens’s Harley Davidson was westbound on Highway 30 when it lost control at the intersection of Highway 23 and 8th Ave, causing the bike to crash.

Gibbens was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not a factor.