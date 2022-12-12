Machine shed fire in rural Blue Earth under investigation

A machine shed fire in rural Blue Earth is under investigation.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the fire at 42987 100 St at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The machine shed was engulfed in flames when the Blue Earth Fire Department arrived on the scene. Crews had the fire under control within one hour and remained at the site for approximately five hours.

The fire is under investigation by the Blue Earth Fire Department, the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, and the state fire marshal’s office.

Fire departments from Frost, Elmore, Delavan, and Winnebago assisted at the scene.