Madelia announces fireworks, parade for Class of 2020

(Madelia, MN) – Madelia will its July fireworks up to the final weekend of May, and will hold a parade to honor the Class of 2020.

On the Madelia police Facebook account, the department announced that because the event would instead be moved to May 29 to honor the graduating class.

The fireworks will be proceeded by a parade led by Madelia police and fire departm its annual Park Days celebration was cancelled, the annual fireworks display normally held duringents, and the entire class will receive diplomas at the high school.

All in Madelia are welcome to attend by foot or by vehicle while maintaining social distance guidelines.