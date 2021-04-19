Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic changing name

Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic will undergo a name change, becoming Madelia Health.

The healthcare center is moving away from “Hospital & Clinic” to reflect the way the clinic has grown to serve the community’s needs, says a press release.

“Today, MCHC is not just a hospital and clinic, and they offer more services than ever before,” says the release, which cites the new clinic and pharmacy in Lake Crystal, and the conversion of the Madelia Ambulance Service to advanced life support.

“Branding is important,” says MCHC CEO Jeff Mengenhausen. “The way we look, communicate, and present our organization helps people understand who we are, how we act, and what we care about.”

Signage, advertising, and a new website will soon reflect the changes. The Madelia Community Hospital Foundation will also be changing its name and rebranding.