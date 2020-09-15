Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic holding flu shot clinics in Madelia, Lake Crystal

(Madelia, MN) – The Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic is encouraging the public to get their flu shots early this year, before the flu viruses begins to spread throughout the community.

A press release from MHCH says it takes two week after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against flu.

Vaccinations are available at MCHC in Madelia and Lake Crystal this year, and several flu shot clinics are planned at both locations. In Madelia, a drive-thru flu shot will be available for a limited time, so patients won’t even need to get out of their vehicles.

The clinic encourages registration before arrival. Forms and vaccine information sheets can be found on the MCHC website.

Here are the clinic dates (no appointment necessary):

Madelia Clinic

Wednesday, September 23 – 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Drive-thru only

Monday, September 28 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Drive-thru only

Thursday, October 1 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Clinic

Lake Crystal Clinic

Friday, September 25 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, September 30 – 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lake Crystal Pharmachy

Patients can receive flu shots from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment needed.