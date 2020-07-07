Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic to take ownership of Lake Crystal Clinic

(Madelia, MN) – The Lake Crystal Clinic will soon be under the ownership of Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic.

Starting on August 1, MCHC will also assume operations of the Lake Crystal Clinic, and the facility will be renamed to Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic – Lake Crystal.

Dr. Kirk Odden had previously announced his retirement, and will end his Lake Crystal practice effective July 31. Starting on August 3, Dr. Marc Wilkinson will split his practice between Lake Crystal Clinic and MCHC.

Lake Crystal providers will see patients of all ages, and will care for acute illnesses and minor injuries, chronic disease and medication management, as well as immunizations, well-child care, sports physicals, adult physicals, and preventative health care.

MCHC was recently awarded one of the Top 20 Hospitals in the country for its patient experience.