Madelia Community Hospital modifies visitor restrictions

(Madelia, MN) – Patients at the Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic will be allowed a visitor for the first time since March.

MCHC has modified the restrictions that were put in place to protect patients and staff from possible exposure to COVID-19 and the flu, according to a press release sent Wednesday.

Each patient is now allowed to have one consistent support person, says MCHC. When admitted, the patient will designate one person to visit. That person could come in daily, but not a different visitor each day, according to the release.

Visitors must wear a mask and pass a COVID screening, and are asked to avoid coming and going multiple times within a day.