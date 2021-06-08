Madelia Health named to Top 20 Critical Access Hospital List

Madelia Health has been again named as a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital.

The recognition is determined through surveys conducted by Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Madelia Health was recognized for achieving success in the Patient Perspective index, making it the only Minnesota Critical Access Hospital recognized in that category.

“Our amazing caregivers and providers can take pride in the recognition that this prestigious award gives to Madelia Health,” said Jeff Mengenhausen, CEO. “The outstanding care given to our patients is appreciated in the communities we serve.”