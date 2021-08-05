Madelia Health opening Truman clinic

Madelia Health will open a new location in Truman later this year.

The health care provider signed a five-year lease with the city and will hire a full-time nurse practitioner to see patients of all ages. The clinic will be connected to Heartland Senior Living.

CEO Jeff Megenhausen said Madelia Health’s successes at clinics in Lake Crystal and Madelia have enabled the expansion to another rural community

A registered nurse, a receptionist, and a part-time housekeeper will also be hired to staff the clinic, which is expected to open later this year, five days a week.

Care will be provided for acute and chronic illnesses, physical injuries, medication management, and more. Some lab services will be offered, and pharmacy service may also be available, according to a press release.