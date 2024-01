Madelia Health’s St. James Clinic will be fully staffed and open to patients on February 1.

The clinic is located at 501 1st Ave in St. James in the former St. James Federal Savings and Loan building. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, January 31 at 4:30 p.m.

Appointments can be made now by calling (507) 942-6475.