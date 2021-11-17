Madelia Health’s Truman Clinic set to open Dec 1st

Madelia Health will open its Truman Clinic on Dec 1.

The healthcare provider says the clinic will be fully staffed and accepting patients beginning that same day.

The clinic is located at 401 4th Ave and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. Patients can begin making appointments now by calling (507) 776-TRUE (8783).

Staff will include:

Carolyn Drevlow, a Certified Nurse Practitioner who grew up in Truman and currently resides in the city. Drevlow has been a nurse practitioner since 2003, and most recently worked at facilities in Fairmont and Owatonna. Drevlow will see patients of all ages for acute illnesses and minor injuries, chronic disease, medication management, immunizations, well-child care, sports and adult physicals and preventive health care.

Lauren Schofield, a Registered Nurse who lives east of Truman. Lauren is a graduate of New Ulm Cathedral HIgh School and U of M Duluth. She has ten years experience in long-term care and seven years in public health. Schofield will also be doing some on-site laboratory tests for patients.

Ashley Holm, Patient Services. Ashley recently moved from Madelia to Truman and has been with Madelia Health for four years.

Madelia Health signed a five-year lease with the City of Truman to open the new clinic, which is attached to the Heartland Senior Living facility location. The inside of the building has been fully remodeled with new flooring, paint, furniture, and decorating.