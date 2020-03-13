Madelia Hospital announces visitor restrictions

(Madelia, MN) – The Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic has implemented visitor restrictions as the threat of COVID-19 ramps up and the number of influenza cases increases.

According to a release sent by the hospital, the following restrictions are effective immediately:

Only immediate family members permitted, such as a patient spouse or significant other, parent, sibling, or child.

No children under the age of 12.

Only two visitors per patient at a time.

No one who is ill will be permitted to visit.

The restrictions will apply to all patients in all areas of the hospital, including staff. “Compassionate exceptions” could be made on a case-by-case basis.

MCHC is also asking the public to follow guidelines as the hospital deals with increased patient volume and wait times. Patients are asked to avoid bringing additional family members to appointments. It’s also recommended that patients call before coming in for treatment.

Anyone exhibiting mild symptoms for COVID-19 is encouraged to stay at home to decrease the possibility of transmitting the virus to others. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The main reason to be examined is significant trouble breathing, to determine if hospitalization is necessary.