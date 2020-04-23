Madelia Hospital named on Top 20 Critical Access list

(Madelia, MN) – For the first time in its history, the Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic was named to the Top 20 Critical Access Hospital List.

MCHC was recognized for its best practices in Patient Satisfaction.

“We are proud of the efforts of all of our caregivers and providers who have contributed to the facility achieving this high designation,” said Jeff Mengenhausen, CEO. “Our results show that the communities we serve appreciate the care that we provide and count on us to deliver the services they need.”

The list s determined through surveys conducted by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, and announced by the National Rural Health Association.