Madelia man accused of molesting fellow volunteer, a minor

A Madelia man is accused of molesting a minor and fellow volunteer.

William Daniel Pfeffer, 72, was charged last week with felony 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says a child under the age of 14 reported on June 24 that Pfeffer had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions between August 2022 and June 2023 when they volunteered together at an organization on Wednesdays.

The girl told investigators Pfeffer would put his hands down her pants, kiss her, and lick her lips. Pfeffer also allegedly told the girl “she makes him happy,” and “he thinks about her a lot.”

Pfeffer told police he knew the victim because they frequently volunteered together, but denied sexually assaulting her.