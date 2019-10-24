Madelia man convicted of false imprisonment gets jail time

(St. James, MN) – A Madelia man accused of raping, assaulting, and kidnapping a woman was acquitted of various infractions, but convicted on a charge of false imprisonment.

Michael Charles Cowell, 38, was sentenced Tuesday in Watonwan County District Court. Cowell was acquitted by a jury on September 27th of felony counts of criminal sexual conduct, burglary, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and domestic assault. A second charge of assault with a dangerous weapon was dismissed.

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Stephen J. Ferrazzano sentenced Cowell to 365 days in the Watonwan County Jail with credit for 125 days served. Ferrazzano stayed a 15-month sentence at the St. Cloud correctional facility for three years, during which time Cowell will be placed on supervised probation.

Cowell was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and must register as a predatory offender.

Cowell was accused in June of raping a woman, then locking her in her own garage and holding a bayonet to her throat.

