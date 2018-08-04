Madelia Man Injured In Early Morning Rollover
By Greg Travis
|
Aug 4, 2018 @ 12:02 PM

A Madelia man was injured in a single vehicle rollover in Blue Earth County Saturday around 1:27 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that Jason Michael Nundahl, age 42, was westbound on Highway 60 in South Bend Township.  Nundahl drove into the median and lost control of the GMC Sierra he was driving before crossing back over the road to the right and rolling into the ditch.

Nundahl was transported to a Mankato emergency room with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol may be a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Win Free Tickets To Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper From The Breakfast Club Guilty Verdict For Man Who Solicited Minor In Brown County Sex Sting Americans Are Spending 11 Hours Each Day Consuming Media 6 ‘Romantic’ Gestures That Are Major Red Flags Crop Duster Crash-Lands in Minnesota Cornfield How Can You Protect Your Smartphone From Being Hacked?
Comments