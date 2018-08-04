Madelia Man Injured In Early Morning Rollover

A Madelia man was injured in a single vehicle rollover in Blue Earth County Saturday around 1:27 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that Jason Michael Nundahl, age 42, was westbound on Highway 60 in South Bend Township. Nundahl drove into the median and lost control of the GMC Sierra he was driving before crossing back over the road to the right and rolling into the ditch.

Nundahl was transported to a Mankato emergency room with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol may be a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

