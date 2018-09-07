Madelia Man Parked In Highway 15 Intersection Charged With 3rd Felony DWI

A Madelia man is facing felony DWI charges in Brown County after he allegedly parked his vehicle in the middle of a highway intersection, blocking traffic late at night.

Fifty-two-year-old David Donald Uhde was charged in Brown Court Tuesday with one count of felony DWI and one count of felony 5th degree drug possession for the August 31st incident.

According to the criminal complaint, a concerned citizen called police at 11 p.m. to report a vehicle parked in the middle of Highway 15 at the intersection of County Road 24 near Searles. When responding Brown County deputies asked Uhde to move his car to the side of the road, he instead parked in a lane on Country Road 24.

Uhde told police he’d been at a friend’s house in Hanska and was on his way to meet his wife in New Ulm for supper and a trip to Walmart. Uhde said he’d pulled over to wait for his wife, who was coming from St. James. He later changed his story and said his wife was in Madelia, according to documents filed in Brown County.

The criminal complaint says that Uhde admitted to taking a prescription hydrocodone pill at about 6 p.m, approximately 5 hours before police were called. Police say that during field sobriety testing, Uhde had a difficult time paying attention and would just “stare off,” and forget what he was doing.

According to court documents, police found a meth pipe and a cigarette pack containing approximately four grams of meth in Uhde’s vehicle.

Uhde has two previous felony DWI conviction: one in Watonwan County from December 2008 and another from March of 2002 in Martin County.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

