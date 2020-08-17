Madelia motorcyclist injured in Nicollet Co crash

(Mankato, MN) – A Madelia man was injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Nicollet County Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Michael James Jose, 54, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash at the Highway 111 and Highway 22 detour at Couty Rd 1. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Jose was traveling east on County Rd 1 when his Victory motorcycle skidded into the north ditch. The crash time is listed as 11:39 a.m.

A crash report says Jose was not wearing and helmet, and that alcohol was not involved.