Madelia Police: Report of gun chase was false

(Mankato, MN) – Madelia Police say a report made yesterday of a man chasing a woman with a gun was false.

“Watonwan County Dispatch took a report of a male chasing a female with a gun into a residence in the 100 block of 2nd Street SE,” said a release from the Madelia Police Department.

Responding officers searched the home and made certain the individuals inside were safe. An investigation revealed that the report made to police was false. The occupants of the home refused to cooperate in identifying the source of the phone call to police.

The Madelia Police Department will continue to investigate to identify the suspect and bring possible charges against that person.

One person was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

There is no threat to the public, according to the police release.

