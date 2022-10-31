Madelia Police searching for missing teen

Madelia police are searching for a teen who was last seen on Saturday, October 22.

Evelio Lopez Ramos, 17, appears to have taken his phone, but all his other possessions were left behind. His phone last pinged near Sioux City, Iowa. Law enforcement in that area has been advised.

Attempts to contact Ramos have been unsuccessful and his social media accounts have been taken down. Madelia police are asking anyone with information on Ramos’s whereabouts to contact police at (507) 642-3246.