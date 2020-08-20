Madelia teen injured in diving mishap on Lake Hanska

(New Ulm, MN) – A Madelia teen was hospitalized after a diving mishap on Lake Hanska Wednesday afternoon.

Logan Anderson, 19, was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale after the incident, which occurred just before 3:30 p.m.

Brown County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the south landing off County Road 6 to a 911 call reporting a person been injured after diving from a pontoon into shallow water.

Anderson is believed to have a possible neck or spinal injury, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Assisting at the scene was the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Hanska First Responders, Madelia Ambulance, and North Memorial Air Care.