Madison Lake home destroyed by fire; fundraiser started

A fundraiser has been started to help the residents who lost their rural Madison Lake home to a fire on Thursday.

Madison Lake firefighters responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at 106 Jacks Drive on the West side of Ballantyne Lake. Smoke and flames were visible, and crews remained on the scene for several hours battling the blaze.

The GoFundMe for the couple will help with rebuilding expenses and has already raised several thousand dollars.