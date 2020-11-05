Madison Lake man charged in bar assault that left victim with lasting injuries

A Madison Lake man has been charged in an assault at a bar last month that police say left another man with ongoing medical issues.

Christopher John Pearce, 24, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of first and second-degree assault.

A criminal complaint says Pearce told police he and the victim had gotten into a pushing match in a Madison Lake bar, but were kicked out by bouncers. Pearce said he sought out the victim outside of the bar, where they began arguing again.

Court documents say Pearce admitted to hitting the victim four times before bystanders restrained him. A preliminary breath test put his blood-alcohol level at .15, according to the complaint. Police arranged to take him to detox after he allegedly reappeared at the bar after being driven home by officers.

The victim later reported to police he’d suffered a cracked eye socket and required stitches on one of his hands. Three weeks after the assault, he told officers that his facial muscles are impaired. Police say the victim also suffered four broken ribs, along with ongoing eyesight and memory impairment. The victim could require surgery to repair the damage to his face, according to the complaint.