Madison Lake man facing child porn charges

A Madison Lake man is accused of child pornography possession.

A criminal complaint says Snapchat had flagged two photos as apparent child porn in May 2023 and made a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which in turn sent a cyber tip to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The Snapchat account was later determined to be owned by Kraig Allen Jennings of Madison Lake, according to the charging document.

The complaint says the files were videos depicting sexual assault of children 10 to 12 years old.

The complaint says in June 2023, the BCA received another cyber tip from NCMEC about seven child porn files that were reported to the NCMEC by Google. Police say the Google account belonged to Jennings.

In December 2023, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s investigators knocked at the camper where Jennings lived in Madison Lake, but the person inside refused to answer the door, according to the complaint.

Court documents say detectives executed a search warrant on the camper and located three cell phones.

In an interview with Jennings at the Blue Earth County Jail that same day, Jennings told police everything in the camper was his and no one else used the camper.

When police told Jennings of the files they’d found, he allegedly said the videos had been sent to him and were probably still on his phone.

Jennings, 54, is facing two felony counts of possession of pornographic work of a minor under 14 in Blue Earth County Court.