Madison Lake restaurant adjusts hours after two workers test positive for COVID-19

(Madison Lake, MN) – A Madison Lake restaurant will adjust its business hours after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Landing on Madison said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night that two workers had contracted the virus. “We believe that the cases were contracted outside of work,” said the post. The establishment said it is being proactive, and asking employees who don’t feel well to stay home and out of work until tests are confirmed.

Meanwhile, the restaurant says they are taking other precautions, such as requiring temperature checks and monitoring the health of employees.

“We ask customers to be patient with our staff. The masks are very hot and we are doing best to provide the dining experience you are looking for at the Landing,” said the post.

The business also announced it would adjust its hours, with the kitchen opening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the dining room staying open until 10 p.m. The adjustment comes just two weeks after the restaurant reopened for breakfast hours.