Madison Lake semi driver, Owatonna man injured in fiery Highway 14 crash (Video)

Two drivers were injured in a fiery semi vs car crash on Highway 14 in Steele County Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Impala driven by Kirk Bradley Ruzek, 55, of Owatonna was southbound on 44th Ave, and an International semi was eastbound on Highway 14 in Havana Township, when the vehicles collided in the intersection at about 5:30 a.m.

Ruzek and the semi driver, 63-year-old Michael Joseph Vogel of Madison Lake were both transported to a healthcare facility in Owatonna for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.