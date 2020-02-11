Madison Lake woman injured in Highway 14 crash

(Mankato, MN) – A Madison Lake woman was transported to Mayo Clinic following a crash on Highway 14 in North Mankato Monday morning.

A crash report from the state patrol says Kimberlee Delone Barrett, 39, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, which happened at about 9:00 a.m.

According to the patrol, the Toyota Corolla Barrett was driving eastbound on Highway 14 collided with an Oldsmobile Bravada that was also eastbound.

The Oldsmobile, driven by 41-year-old Jessica Joy Howk, of North Mankato, “then struck the Jersey wall,” according to the state patrol. A jersey wall is a concrete barricade. Howk was not injured in the crash.

A 2-year-old girl that was riding in Barrett’s vehicle was also uninjured.

The state patrol said snow and ice were on the roads at the time of the crash.