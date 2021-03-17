Magic Returning To Disneyland In April
ANAHEIM, Ca. – We now know when the magic is returning to the “Happiest Place on Earth”.
Disney says it will reopen Disneyland and California Adventure on April 30th.
However, it will only be open to California residents and with limited capacity.
Just announced! Magic is finally returning to the Disneyland Resort theme parks! Disneyland Park & Disney California Adventure Park are planning to officially reopen to California Residents on April 30, with limited capacity. Details on @DisneyParks Blog: https://t.co/B1Rk2iAtmv pic.twitter.com/BkD9Cq2MKh
— Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) March 17, 2021
